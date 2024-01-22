Newcastle ace seeking January exit after recent performances

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier reportedly really wants to get a move to Bayern Munich this January as uncertainty over his future goes on.

The England international has been a key player for the Magpies and it makes sense that he’s seen as a decent short-term option for a big club like Bayern, though it remains to be seen if the deal will definitely go through.

Bayern have also been targeting Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain in that position, so it may be that he’ll be their priority over Trippier.

Still, there’s no issue on Trippier’s side as reports claim he’s really keen to get the move to the Allianz Arena this January.

Newcastle fans will surely have mixed feelings about this as losing an experienced player like Trippier seems risky, though it could also be an opportunity to make a much-needed sale to help with Financial Fair Play.