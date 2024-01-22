Newcastle under pressure to sell duo wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

Newcastle could look to cash in on some of their key players in order to balance their books.

The Premier League side are struggling to meet the financial fair play regulations and a report from Football Insider claims that they could now be forced to sell Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Both players have been outstanding since joining the Premier League club and it would be a devastating blow for the Magpies if they are forced to sell them.

The report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are keen on signing the Swedish striker and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to make a move for him. They could certainly use more depth in the attacking department. Gabriel Jesus has failed to score goals consistently and Isak could prove to be an upgrade on the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes is reportedly a target for Liverpool and Chelsea. The Brazilian midfielder has a release clause of just under £100 million and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay a premium for him.

Newcastle United’s Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak (C-L) celebrates with Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes (C-R) and teammates after opening the scoring during the UEFA Champions League 1st round, day 5, Group F football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on November 28, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
The 25-year-old midfielder has established himself as a Premier League star and he could improve the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea immensely.

The opportunity to move to clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will be attractive propositions for the players and it would be a step up in their career.

However, Newcastle will probably want to hold onto them for as long as possible. It remains to be seen how the Magpies navigate this situation in the coming months.

