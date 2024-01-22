Nuno Tavares trends on X as video of Arsenal player kissing dogs with tongues goes viral

Thousands of fans were hit with shock on Monday morning after curiously checking to see why Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares was trending on X.com.

The result likely put many of them off their breakfast.

Tavares – who has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since September 1 – was trending due to a viral video that appeared to show him kissing multiple dogs… with tongues.

It was later confirmed that Tavares was indeed the dog-loving man in the footage, although this was not a recent video.

The video had previously done the rounds in 2021 shortly before Arsenal signed Tavares from Benfica.

Nevertheless, it still caught a lot of people by surprise on social media.

One Forest fan shared wrote: “As a Nottingham Forest supporter I am disgusted about this! To see our left back video himself doing this is shocking it would be a real shame if we had to send him back to Arsenal!”

Another commented that typing “Nuno Tavares” in the search tab had been the “worst decision” of their life.

