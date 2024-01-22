Sky Sports pundit Gary Rowett has been full of praise for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as the 23-year-old continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

West Ham, Sheffield United and Burnley are believed to be keen on Clarke, who has been shining in the Championship this season.

Speaking about the Sunderland star on The Transfer Show on Sky Sports, Gary Rowett has stated that Clarke is a player who can do it at ‘any level’ and he is showcasing great end product this season, comparing him to West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

“I think he is a little bit like Jarrod Bowen,” said Rowett. “In the sense that he has done very, very well in the Championship for a few years now.

“I actually met him and tried to sign him at Millwall on loan, at one stage. I think he was at Tottenham, at the time. He moved to Spurs at a young age from Leeds. Probably a bit too much was expected of him. I think the loans have really, really helped him.

“He has got great end product. He has shown that this season. One v One, he can beat a player. I think he can do that at any level.

“I see him a little like Jarrod Bowen, at the time (when he was at Hull City). Can he make that step? Is he good enough to make that step? But when you have seen Bowen handle it so well, there is no reason why Clarke can’t either.”