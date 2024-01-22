West Ham United duo likely to leave before January transfer window deadline

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United could reportedly be set to accept transfer offers to let Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet leave before the end of January.

It seems the Hammers would be interested in recruiting a new winger this winter, so could allow one of those names to move on if the right offer were to come in, according to Football Insider.

Neither Benrahma nor Cornet have really contributed enough to David Moyes’ side in recent times, so it perhaps makes sense to try to offload them in order to raise funds for signings that could add more to the squad at the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen if there’ll be suitors for either player, however, and there’s not long left to get transfers done as we head towards the final week of the January window.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal feel €75m-rated transfer target is well worth the money
Exclusive: “Busy week” ahead for Chelsea star as two transfer options named by Fabrizio Romano
Exclusive: Concrete possibility that Arsenal ace will be approached again before transfer deadline, says expert

Cornet scored against Sheffield United but it seems it might be too little, too late in terms of reviving his career at West Ham.

More Stories David Moyes Maxwel Cornet Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.