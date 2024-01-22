West Ham United could reportedly be set to accept transfer offers to let Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet leave before the end of January.

It seems the Hammers would be interested in recruiting a new winger this winter, so could allow one of those names to move on if the right offer were to come in, according to Football Insider.

Neither Benrahma nor Cornet have really contributed enough to David Moyes’ side in recent times, so it perhaps makes sense to try to offload them in order to raise funds for signings that could add more to the squad at the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen if there’ll be suitors for either player, however, and there’s not long left to get transfers done as we head towards the final week of the January window.

Cornet scored against Sheffield United but it seems it might be too little, too late in terms of reviving his career at West Ham.