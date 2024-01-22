Exclusive: Arsenal have followed in-form midfielder recently, confirms transfer expert

Arsenal have followed Xavi Simons in recent times as he continues to impress on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says the Gunners tracked Simons last summer, though there’s apparently been no update since then, with the young Dutchman’s future still not resolved.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert suggested Simons’ future was one that would be looked at more closely in the summer, so it might be some time before we know how realistic it is for Arsenal to try to sign him.

Simons is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League, though one imagines he’s surely not too far off working his way into the PSG starting XI.

The 20-year-old has had a very impressive campaign on loan with Leipzig, and though he looks like he’d be a good fit for the Gunners, it remains to be seen how likely it is that they’ll revive their interest.

Discussing the rumours, Romano said: “Arsenal have also recently been linked as suitors for Xavi Simons, who is having an excellent season on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain.

“My understanding is that Arsenal were following him last summer but now, there’s absolutely nothing new.

“PSG are very happy with his loan in Leipzig, and decision time will be in the summer – nothing is being decided in January for Xavi Simons.”