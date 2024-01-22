18-year-old Josh Feeney will be first player to head out to Real Union from Aston Villa after parnership was signed by Unai Emery himself weeks ago.

Young defender is highly rated at Villa Park and he will seek more game time at his new club as loan deal is close to being confirmed.

According to Spanish publication Sport, three more players are expected to join Real Union from Aston Villa in the coming transfer windows.

Feeney was on the bench for Aston Villa clash in Conference League against Hibernian this season.