Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski.

According to a report from Star Gazetesi, Tottenham are keen on the 24-year-old midfielder and they sent scouts to watch him in action on Sunday.

Tottenham are expected to make their move for the midfielder in the coming months and he will cost around €35 million. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and Szymanski could develop into a key player for Spurs.

The London outfit need to bring him a creative midfielder who can slot into the central midfield role as well as the number ten role. Szymanski certainly fits the profile and the Poland international will be tempted to join Tottenham.

The midfielder has 12 goals and 14 assists to his name across all competitions and he will certainly help them improve in the attack. He will help create goalscoring opportunities for the attackers as well. The 24-year-old certainly has the ability to justify the €35 million asking price in the coming seasons and the fee could look like a bargain if he manages to hit the ground running in English football.

A move in January seems unlikely and Spurs will probably make their move in the summer if they are truly keen on signing the player. For now, Tottenham should look to invest in a quality defensive midfielder.

They have had an impressive January window so far and they have signed Timo Werner on loan and Radu Dragusin on a permanent deal.