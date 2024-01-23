BBC pundit claims Everton defender commits “dangerously heavy” tackles on “too many occasions”

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has criticised Everton defender James Tarkowski for what he perceives as “dangerously heavy” tackles, citing incidents in the recent 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

Despite Tarkowski’s inclusion in Crooks’ Premier League team of the week for his performance, concerns have been raised about the nature of his challenges.

Pundit Garth Crooks seized the opportunity to criticise Everton’s James Tarkowski for his aggressive approach, stating that he should exhibit less commitment and determination when entering tackles to avoid potential dangers.

Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport Team of The Week: “There are too many occasions where I’ve seen him flying into tackles when his opponent is on the half-turn; Tarkowski takes advantage of the situation by making his challenge dangerously heavy.”

Despite these comments, the defender only committed one foul in his previous game.

Crooks’ decision to include Tarkowski in his team of the week while simultaneously criticising the Everton defender seems quite strange and contradictory. The 31-year-old delivered another outstanding defensive performance against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Given James Tarkowski’s crucial role for Everton this season, it’s unlikely that he will alter his playing style in response to the strange recent comments from Garth Crooks.