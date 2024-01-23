Nottingham Forest are reportedly in advanced talks to secure a loan move for Ajax’s talent winger Carlos Borges.

The Portuguese winger, who has seen limited playing time this season, is poised to leave Ajax for the remainder of the campaign. Forest are also eyeing Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna, indicating an ambitious pursuit of the US international, as per information from Fabrizio Romano.

Ajax secured the signing of Carlos Borges last summer, investing nearly €19 million in the Manchester City academy product.

The 19-year-old Portuguese youth international had an outstanding season with Manchester City’s U21s before the move. Borges concluded the 22/23 campaign as the top scorer in Premier League 2, scoring 21 goals in 24 appearances and providing 11 assists. In all competitions, he notched 29 goals and contributed 18 assists in just 33 appearances.

Borges has faced challenges in Amsterdam, scoring only once in 16 games, with just six starts. A return to England is considered potentially beneficial for the young winger’s development.

Borges, known for his pace and composure in high-pressure situations, could find a conducive environment at Nottingham Forest, especially under the guidance of Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who may help unlock his full potential.

The former Manchester City wonderkid could suit Forest’s current team dynamic perfectly, given the burst of energy and trickery that he possesses.