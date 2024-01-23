Agent claims Barcelona will permanently sign Portuguese duo despite huge price-tag

Superagent Jorge Mendes has asserted that Barcelona are set to secure permanent deals for loanees Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Barcelona made significant signings by securing Portuguese playmakers Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on the final day of the summer 2023 transfer window. Subsequently, there has been widespread speculation regarding the possibility of both players remaining at the club for the next season.

In an interview with the Portuguese publication Record, Jorge Mendes, the superagent representing both players, claimed that Barcelona have signaled their intention to secure permanent deals for his two clients.

Joao Felix has faced criticism in Catalunya, especially after a promising start to his Barcelona career that has since tapered off. He has lost his place in the starting XI to the in-form Ferran Torres. Atletico Madrid are reported to be seeking €80 million (£69.5 million) for Felix.

In contrast, 29-year-old Cancelo has maintained his starting position in Xavi Hernandez’ highly-tactical system, which has seen him score twice and claim one assist in 15 La Liga starts.

Barca president Joan Laporta has emphasised the club’s intention to pursue permanent deals for both Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. However, the feasibility of these moves depends on Barcelona’s financial capacity, which remain uncertain.