Newcastle hit with mega blow as Brazilian midfielder ruled out until May

Newcastle might have to contend without Joelinton for the remainder of the season as the Brazilian midfielder undergoes surgery on a thigh injury.

The Saudi-controlled northeast team anticipates Joelinton’s return in May, coinciding with their last Premier League game on May 19. This timeline aligns with the Copa America in the United States starting on June 20, providing an opportunity for Joelinton to be fit for the tournament. He notably scored on his debut for Brazil in June of the previous year.

Joelinton sustained his injury during Newcastle’s victory over Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on January 6th.

Joelinton, initially given a six-week recovery estimate, faces a more serious injury than initially thought. Following successful surgery this week, Newcastle have confirmed that the Brazilian midfielder is now expected to return to the pitch in May.

Newcastle have faced an injury crisis throughout much of the season, with players like Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, and Matt Target currently sidelined. Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, and Tino Livramento are undergoing assessments and nearing comebacks.

Additionally, the midfield is further strained with Sandro Tonali serving a ten-month betting ban.

The Magpies may be forced into signing a midfielder this window, but due to their FFP situation they will have to tread carefully in how much they can spend.