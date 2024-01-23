“You have eyes, no?” Liverpool’s assistant manager sends stern message to Gareth Southgate over Curtis Jones

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has made a strong plea to England manager Gareth Southgate, urging him to include Curtis Jones in the national squad.

The midfielder, set to turn 23 this month, has been in exceptional form for Liverpool this season, playing a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp’s rebuilding efforts at Anfield. Despite facing highs and lows since his debut in 2019, Jones found his stride towards the end of last season, featuring in the final 11 games where Liverpool remained unbeaten.

Curtis Jones is currently a key figure leading Liverpool’s charge on multiple fronts this season. With the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham approaching, Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has emphasised that the midfielder must be considered for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

“It is a no brainer,” the Reds assistant manager exclaimed during the press conference. “You have eyes, no? If you are top of the league and one of the most decisive players in the team, the player who with and without the ball sets the tone and takes the initiative and always shows up, then.”

While Curtis Jones has yet to make a senior appearance for the England national team, he played a pivotal role in helping the England U21’s secure victory in the Euros last summer.