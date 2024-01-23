Oleksandr Zinchenko has offered insights into his experience working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and compared the City boss to Mikel Arteta.

The 27-year-old defender, who joined the Etihad Stadium in 2016, has played a bit-part role in one of the Premier League’s most successful sides.

During his six-year tenure at Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko made 76 appearances in the English top flight, contributing seven assists. Three of these assists came in his final six games, helping the club secure an eighth league title.

After accumulating a wealth of silverware with Manchester City, the Ukraine international made the decision to join Arsenal in 2022, where he swiftly became a key player in the team.

Zinchenko, having closely worked with both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, highlighted one difference between the two managers. In an interview with The Athletic, the Ukrainian initially praised the ‘machine’ that the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, have built under Guardiola.

“City have built this machine for a couple of years and it was with the same players.”

He added, “Guardiola has more experience (having) worked with such big clubs in the past (Barcelona and Bayern Munich), so he’s seen these situations already 1,000 times.”

Indeed, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta had a close working relationship during a brief period at the Etihad Stadium while Arteta was working as Guardiola’s assistant.