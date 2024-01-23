Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his eagerness to win a trophy in England after Chelsea secured their place in the Carabao Cup final by defeating Middlesbrough with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Cole Palmer scored a brace, while Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi, and Noni Madueke also found the net for Chelsea.

Pochettino, who experienced defeats in a Carabao Cup final and a Champions League final with Tottenham, is determined to go a step further and secure silverware with Chelsea.

“I am desperate to win a title here. I am desperate to win of course,” he said live on Sky Sports in his post-match reaction.

“Now is the moment to believe we can win. I think it’s an important step for us. It’s the confidence and belief in ourselves.”

The Argentine manager acknowledged that reaching a final in his first season at the helm is an “amazing” achievement for his young Chelsea team.

“It’s an amazing achievement. It was the objective when we started. No Europe, no Champions League, no Europa League, to build a team from zero.”

Chelsea will face either Liverpool or Fulham in the Carabao Cup final.

A month ago, many pundits and fans were talking about next season for Chelsea, signalling that the Blues’ campaign was over. But, they are slowly turning the ship around, and if they can lift a trophy this term it could pave the way for a bright future under the Pochettino.