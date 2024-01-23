£200k per week Saudi star sought by West Ham with Benrahma set to depart

With Said Benrahma likely to depart West Ham before the end of the current transfer window, the East Londoners will be in the market for another left-sided attacking player.

Though David Moyes has used the 28-year-old sparingly this season – WhoScored note that he has only played 90 minutes in the Premier League once in 2023/24 – the Scot surely won’t countenance allowing him to move without having a replacement in mind.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are looking at two possible players to fill any position that Benrahma would vacate.

Al Ittihad ace, Jota, still has 18 months left on his contract at the Saudi giants but has barely played since the start of the season.

The stumbling block to any deal would be his current reported £200,000 per week wages.

Were the player unwilling to lower his demands, there’s little likelihood of any discussions moving towards a successful conclusion.

In that event, Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman is another being touted as a potential incoming capture.

The 19-year-old is an international team-mate of Mo Kudus, and at a reported value of just €25m (transfermarkt), he may represent a preferable option.

With a week left of the window, there’s plenty of time to make a deal or two happen, and if the Hammers work as well now as they did in the final weeks of the summer window, they could enjoy a wonderful second half of the season.