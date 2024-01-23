21-year-old attacker admits he was reluctant to leave Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa player Jaden Philogene has now opened up on his departure from the West Midlands club.

The 21-year-old revealed that he did not want to leave Aston Villa at the start of the season, but he chose to move on in search of regular playing time.

Philogene held talks with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and club director Monchi regarding his future and both agreed that it was better for him to secure an exit from the club.

Philogene said: “I wanted to stay but I didn’t think I was going to get the minutes I needed. “So the best option for me was to leave. I don’t think it was a big decision. “I’m 21 and I needed to play. I spoke to Emery and Monchi and they agreed.”

The 21-year-old has been outstanding since his move to Hull City and he has scored six goals and picked up five assists across all competitions.

Regular football in the championship has helped him improve further and he will look to help the Tigers finish the season strongly.

Although he has admitted that he did not want to leave the Premier League club, the player will certainly feel that it was the right decision in hindsight.