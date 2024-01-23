£75k-a-week ace admired by Rio Ferdinand tipped to join Leeds

Leeds don’t have long to be able to get any transfer deals over the line, with the January window coming to an end in just over a week’s time.

Anyone from the Elland Road outfit would surely have been delighted by the Monday night draw between Leicester City and Ipswich Town, as it meant the latter are now just five points ahead of them, whilst the league-leading Foxes are a not insurmountable 12 points in front.

Given that there are still 18 games left to play, that means 54 points are still up for grabs and Leicester are yet to have a wobble or injury crisis, both of which might be expected at some point in the campaign.

Regardless of what the teams above them are doing, Daniel Farke and his squad must stay motivated to keep hunting them down and, eventually, overhauling them.

The German’s experience at getting Norwich up to the Premier League from the Championship will hold him in good stead, and one player that worked with him at the Canaries could well be about to join Leeds’ promotion push.

MOT Leeds News note that Everton’s 26-year-old centre-back, Ben Godfrey, has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park and as such could possibly consider a reunion with Farke.

Former Leeds ace, Rio Ferdinand, also once described the £75k per week ace (Capology) as “absolutely outstanding” on his Vibe with Five podcast (h/t MOT Leeds News).