“Absolutely the right thing” – Andy Townsend offers opinion on West Ham target’s next move

With just over a week to go until the closure of the January transfer window, West Ham look to be interested in getting some business over the line.

Currently sixth in the Premier League table, if David Moyes and his squad’s aspirations are for an improvement to be made in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, then a signing or two wouldn’t go amiss, and nor would getting rid of some of the ‘dead wood.’

To that end, Man City’s out-of-favour England international, Kalvin Phillips, is being strongly linked with a move to East London.

If Phillips wants to be realistically considered for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship, then he has to be playing regularly from this point onwards.

As we approach the end of January, he has precious little time in which to make his presence felt on the pitch, in order to win a seat on the plane.

TalkSPORT presenters Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend discussed the midfielder’s current predicament, with Townsend particularly vocal about what he should so next.

“It makes sense. I think it’d be a great move,” McCoist was quoted as saying by West Ham Zone.

“I can’t remember, I swear to God, a manager making it so blatantly obvious that a player is not for him.”

Townsend added that: “These loan deals now are very complex. Years ago it could be done in the space of a few hours. But he’s got to get going – it’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

Time will tell whether all parties can get a deal over the line which satisfies everyone involved.

