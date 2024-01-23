Al-Nassr preparing bid to sign 26-year-old Man United defender

Al-Nassr are reportedly preparing to make Manchester United an offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Saudi Pro League club, famous for their acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo 18 months ago, are now set to test the Red Devils’ resolve again.

After seeing an offer for Emerson Royal recently rejected by Spurs, United’s Wan-Bissaka, 26, according to the Telegraph, is believed to have become the Middle Eastern club’s new top target.

Prising the 26-year-old away from Old Trafford won’t be easy though — although the full-back has 18 months left on his contract, he remains a first-team regular under Erik Ten Hag.

Along with Ronaldo, Al-Nassr also have Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte on their books and there is now genuine hope Wan-Bissaka can become the latest big European name to make the switch.

As per Transfermarkt, United’s number 29 is valued at around £20 million but given the huge wealth on offer in the Saudi Pro League, expect the Premier League side to demand a package worth a lot more.

During his five years at Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka, who joined from Crystal Palace for £50 million (Sky Sports), has registered two goals and 13 assists in 177 games in all competitions.