Arsenal have been told to make move for 31-year old Premier League attacker this month

With rumours circulating that Callum Wilson may be leaving Newcastle United, Robbie Earle has adviced Arsenal to try to get the striker in the January transfer window.

Some supporters are still worried that Mikel Arteta’s team needs a striker, even after Arsenal scoring five goals against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League match.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Ivan Toney and Alexander Isak but they are only being mentioned as options for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s team has made no secret of their desire to sign a new striker as the current ones; Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, have failed to impress this season.

Unexpectedly, Callum Wilson is a strong candidate to depart Newcastle this year. Wilson is admired by Atletico Madrid. Although Newcastle intends to prevent the striker from leaving this month, they may allow him to go in the summer in an effort to raise money.

Unless they receive a huge offer, Newcastle are not going to allow Wilson to go during this transfer window. However, Robbie Earle on The 2 Robbies said that Arsenal ought to inquire about the £20 million forward.

Earle said: “I’ll chuck a little one at you. And it probably isn’t going to happen, but what about Callum Wilson? He’s apparently available at Newcastle because of Newcastle’s financial position and whatever. There’s talk about him going on loan to Atletico Madrid. Could I loan him for six months?

“Why would Newcastle do that? To release some salary? I mean, you’d do it, if you were Arsenal, you’d totally do that,” Robbie Mustoe replied.

Earle then added: “I’m just saying if Arsenal are looking around at options, could Callum Wilson be a cheeky little option?”

Wilson has a stellar record in the Premier League, having netted 86 goals in 215 appearances. This season, he has seven goals in 14 matches.

His record is impressive and he could be someone who could help Arsenal in the short-term.