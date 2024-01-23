Arsenal are keen on signing the Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez.

A report from El Crack Deportivo claims that Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old defensive midfielder and they recently sent scouts to watch the player in action for his country.

European clubs like Inter Milan and Sevilla are keen on the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can win the race for his signature.

Fernandez is reportedly valued at €15 million (£12.8m) and Arsenal certainly have the final muscle to get the deal done. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the north London club.

Arsenal will have to find a quality replacement for Thomas Partey and Fernandez fits the profile. The opportunity to join a top Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for the young midfielder as well.

Regular football in England will help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The reported asking price could prove to be a bargain in the long run, if the midfielder manages to adapt to the Premier League and hit the ground running.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will make a move for him this month and therefore any transfer might have to wait until the summer window. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can fend off the competition from the other clubs and sign the player at the end of the season.