Barcelona ready to try swap transfer to land €50-55m star from La Liga rivals

Barcelona could reportedly try to offer Ferran Torres to Atletico Madrid as part of their bid to turn the loan signing of Joao Felix into a permanent transfer.

Felix joined Barca on loan from Atletico in the summer and has done pretty well in his time at the Nou Camp so far, even if things hadn’t quite worked out for him during his time in Madrid, or during last season’s loan spell at Chelsea.

It makes sense that Barcelona now seem keen to try doing what they can to keep the Portugal international, and it could be that they’ll try to offer Torres to Atleti in a bid to get the player’s price tag down, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that Felix is now valued at around €50-55m, so by offering Torres, who is thought to be worth around €35m, it could be that signing the 24-year-old permanently ends up being relatively cheap for the Catalan giants.

It will be interesting to see if this swap deal works out, but some Barcelona fans might not be too pleased about losing Ferran, who has mostly been a decent performer for the club.

Felix might be an upgrade, though, so it makes sense that this possibility is at least being explored to some extent.