Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive options at the end of the season and they have identified Leny Yoro as a target.

The 18-year-old has done quite well for Lille this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Blues, as per Fichajes.

Chelsea need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the Frenchman would be a quality, long-term investment for them. Yoro has the potential to develop into a quality defender with the right guidance and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

Thiago Silva is in the twilight stages of his career and the Blues will need to replace the Brazilian international adequately. They need to sign a quality young defender in the coming months and Yoro certainly fits the profile.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can beat the competition and secure the 18-year-old’s signature at the end of the season. It is fair to assume that Chelsea will need to secure European football for the next season if they want to attract elite young talents like Yoro.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step in the young defender’s career and he will look to test himself against top class attackers in England.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The opportunity to work with a top class coach like Mauricio Pochettino will be an added incentive for the young defender. The Argentine manager has done well to nurture young players throughout his career and he could help the 18-year-old improve further.