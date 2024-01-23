Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen drops massive hint he will leave Napoli in summer

Chelsea fans have been sent into a frenzy after Napoli striker Victor Osimhen admitted his mind is ‘already made up’ when it comes to taking the ‘next step at the end of the season’.

Heavily linked with a sensational, and no doubt expensive, transfer to Chelsea, Nigeria’s Osimhen appears set to leave Serie A in the summer.

And although it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 25-year-old depart the Italian giants, the biggest question is and has always been, which club will end up winning the race for the prolific African.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most devastating attackers, Osimhen is in high demand but irrespective of the striker’s many suitors, Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues have remained the saga’s favourites.

And dropping his biggest hint yet that an agreement is already in place to move clubs, Napoli’s number nine, who spoke to CBS Sports on Tuesday, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season.

“I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.”

During his three-and-a-half year in Naples, Osimhen, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 67 goals and registered 17 assists in 119 games in all competitions. The Nigerian was part of the Napoli squad that lifted last season’s Serie A title.