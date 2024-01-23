Exclusive: Young forward with €50m clause is one to watch for Chelsea, says transfer expert

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko could be one to watch for Chelsea as they look for a signing up front in the summer transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs mentioned that a new striker remains a key objective for Chelsea for the summer, with names like Victor Osimhen still a priority, but with Sesko one to watch as well.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his relatively short career so far, and one imagines there’ll be a host of other top clubs interested in him soon, though the Blues could definitely do with bringing in an elite young attacking player of this calibre.

“Chelsea are still exploring strikers for January but will only move if they find the right name. The elite profile they are looking for is only expected to be available in the summer meaning patience may be needed,” Jacobs said.

“Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains a top target for this summer. Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another to watch and has a €50m release clause active this summer.”

It’s been a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino likely to feel he’s not got enough out of Nicolas Jackson or Armando Broja.

Chelsea have put a lot of trust in their young players, and they’ll probably want to continue with a similar transfer strategy, so a young talent like Sesko could be ideal.