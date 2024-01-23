Exclusive: Chelsea star put up for sale as transfer expert provides update on potential outgoings

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is up for sale for around £35million as we edge towards the end of the January transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Jacobs explained that Broja looks likely to leave in what is expected to be a busy final week of the winter window for the Blues.

Jacobs also provided an update on the likes of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, and it seems like it’s a bit of a mixed picture.

With Broja, it seems quite clear that Chelsea will look to offload the Albania international, and it seems there’s no shortage of interest in him, with Jacobs naming Fulham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa as suitors.

Gallagher, meanwhile, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, though it seems the club would consider letting the in-form England international go, but only if the money is right.

Chalobah has interest but it seems nothing is advanced yet, so it may be that he’ll end up staying until the end of the season.

“Chelsea are set for a busy end to the window, especially as far as outgoings are concerned,” Jacobs said.

“Armando Broja is for sale at the right price. It’s understood Chelsea will consider offers of £35m+. For now things are quiet despite interest at differing levels from Fulham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

“One thing the four clubs have in common is they all feel the asking price is too high. Fulham and Wolves prefer a loan, ideally with an option not an obligation. Suitors could leave approaches until quite close to the deadline to try and put pressure on Chelsea to lower their price or structural demands.

“There is still a chance Trevoh Chalobah departs as well, but having only just returned from a hamstring injury he’s been harder to shift.

“Chalobah has some interest in England and Italy but nothing is close as of now, although with so little time in the window let’s see if that changes. Milan are still considering a move but feel Chelsea’s financial conditions are too high. There is still nothing advanced with Fulham as of Tuesday morning.

“Chelsea may want Chalobah sold, but the player himself is content to sit tight and resolve things in the summer if needs be. He will only exit for the right move, and preferably wants a club with European football or a likelihood of it next season.

“Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea for now, but offers will be entertained at the right number. Gallagher has been just about Chelsea’s top performer, probably behind only Cole Palmer. But he’s no closer to earning a new deal. It’s looking like a saga that will resolve itself in the summer, not January, barring a £50m+ package.

“Some sources say it might even take £60m with a guaranteed fee of £45m, otherwise Chelsea won’t even listen. Spurs have not yet engaged in formal talks despite reports earlier in the month suggesting they approached Chelsea.”