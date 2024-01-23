Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has attempted to explain why it’s been such a quiet January in comparison to previous years.

Big clubs have not been making as many signings as usual this winter, following major deals such as Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez joining Chelsea last year, while Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, while Cody Gakpo made the move to Liverpool.

We’ve seen nothing like that this January and Romano believes it’s due to Financial Fair Play impacting what the biggest clubs can do in terms of transfer spending.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano said that there could still be some business to look out for in the final week or so of the transfer window, but it might be about clubs waiting and seeing if the right opportunities come along, rather than anyone looking to splash out on the kind of signing that could have a season-changing effect.

“It’s been a bit of a quiet January transfer window this year because of Financial Fair Play, it’s difficult for clubs to proceed and sign important players,” Romano said,

“It’s going to be about opportunities in the next days, this is the focus. For now, it looks like it will be nothing super big, this is the expectation.”