Former Chelsea star is interested in hearing Liverpool’s offer as he looks for more money

According to reports, former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is looking to listen to an offer from Liverpool in order to increase his salary at Real Madrid.

With Joel Matip possibly becoming a free agent at the end of the season, the Reds are hoping to add a new center-back during the next transfer window.

Despite the injuries to Matip, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League right now.

However, the fact that Joe Gomez needs to fill in at left-back shows they need to add another central defender to the team.

Former Chelsea defender Rudiger is reportedly one of the players Liverpool are interested in bringing to Anfield, according to Spanish newspaper Nacional.

The former Chelsea defender is aiming to “take advantage” of his present form, which makes him one of the finest defenders in the world.

With his present contract expiring in the summer of 2026, Rudiger is putting pressure on Real to give him a considerable salary increase that reflects his importance in Spain.

The Premier League team Liverpool is the source of the offer that has Real Madrid nervous, despite the defender having had very interesting proposals from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for an experienced and reliable partner for Virgil Van Dijk and he is currently pushing his club to make a move for the German defender.

Regarding new signings at the club, Klopp said: “Transfers at Liverpool are different. We have to think once, twice, three times, and then a fourth. We have to be very sure that it works out.

“I don’t think a big signing hasn’t worked out. Some people might say Darwin Nunez, but he is an exceptional player and I am so happy we have him and no one else has him.

“It was a difficult first year but he has already scored a decent amount of goals, maybe it is not enough because of all his chances, but I am absolutely happy.

“Players need time. Andy Robertson spent time on the bench when he joined. Fabinho took some time for us too. Others need time to settle, others get it straight away.

“Mo Salah scored in his first game and so did Virgil van Dijk – even though it wasn’t his job. It is a big challenge to get it right.

“All this heated discussion around transfers and Deadline Day, we have to stay calm and do the right thing and sometimes that is tricky because of the pressure from outside. If you feel that you panic buy.”