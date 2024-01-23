Exclusive: Olympics a dealbreaker for Mbappe, who could cost his club €70m over the summer

Kylian Mbappe is intent on playing at both Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games in Paris.

His appearance at both if fit might seem like a given, but only Paris Saint-Germain have to date committed to Mbappe playing at both tournaments as part of their renewal offer.

Mbappe is yet to decide on his future and has pledged to tell PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi first once he has decided. PSG’s renewal offer is worth around €70m-gross per-year and relatively similar to the existing contract Mbappe is on.

Real Madrid are also strongly exploring signing Mbappe on a free transfer this summer, although reports of a deal already being agreed have been publicly denied by the Mbappe camp. Real sources also insist no January deadline was provided for Mbappe to make a decision.

Mbappe views playing at the Olympic Games in Paris as a dealbreaker, but Real Madrid have not yet given the green light. Nonetheless, Thierry Henry is planning to select Mbappe, and unconcerned at this stage about his appearance being potentially blocked.

But appearing at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games will see Mbappe absent from his club for June, July and August when training camps and post-tournament rest is factored in. Mid-to-late August is likely the earliest Mbappe would be able to play domestic football again, and should it be at a new club then he will have had no pre-season (important more for chemistry than fitness in this context) or bedding in time.

There is a reluctance from Real to sign Mbappe and pay his substantial wage during a period he won’t be with the club, potentially leading to any contract being dated for later over the summer.

Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in the past, although nothing has developed significantly to date. But any move to England would almost certainly see Mbappe miss at least the first two games of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Those close to Mbappe insist he won’t join a club that denies him the chance to play in a home Olympics, but to date PSG are the only team to have confirmed categorically he will be allowed to play if he renews.

Mbappe’s three-month absence whilst on international duty is likely to cost Mbappe’s club €70m. Real’s proposed wages to Mbappe are similar to PSG’s renewal offer and it’s not thought any Premier League suitor would go much higher.

This is also why those close to Mbappe are not ruling out free agency, so if an agreement isn’t reached he can focus on the Euros and Olympics and join a club slightly later over the summer.

PSG are still pushing for a renewal, and the Mbappe camp are yet to rule out staying in Paris, even though Real Madrid are equally aggressive in their courting of the French star.