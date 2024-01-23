Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

A report from El Nacional claims that Arsenal are also very interested in signing the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs decide to come forward with a proposal at the end of the season.

Real Madrid will not want to weaken their squad midway through the season and therefore a January move is unlikely.

The report claims that Liverpool could be willing to pay around €100 million for the midfielder and they are prepared to offer him a lucrative salary as well.

Camavinga has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in European football since joining Real Madrid and it would be quite surprising if the Spanish giants decided to cash in on him.

The 21-year-old is the destined to develop into a world-class player and he would be an exceptional acquisition for the two English clubs.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder and the French international would be the ideal long-term acquisition for them. He could complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

Similarly, Arsenal need a quality replacement for Thomas Partey and the French international could form a top-class partnership with Declan Rice.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

Camavinga plays for the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to move to the Premier League might not be very appealing for him.