Liverpool eyeing £47m deal for one of the best talents from Brazil

The most recent team to contemplate a move to sign the brilliant Brazilian prospect, Luis Guilherme, is Liverpool.

Guilherme, who plays for Palmeiras, is another young talent to come from Brazil who has attracted the interest of clubs across Europe. The South American team has produced players like Gabriel Jesus, who is at Arsenal, and Endrick, who has already signed for Real Madrid.

Liverpool are one of the teams that is currently keeping a close eye on Guilherme, according to the Daily Mail’s latest Transfer Confidential newsletter.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested in signing the 17-year old Brazilian talent.

As Liverpool look to develop for both the present and the future, it is said that they are considering Guilherme among a number of elite players worldwide. Guilherme’s current contract has a £47 million release clause.

Transfermarkt’s Marcos Watts has said: “Luis Guilherme highlights the success of Palmeiras’ youth academy. Only 17, he is already capable of being influential as a no.10 in Brazil’s Série A and is also capable of playing as a winger. He is one of Brazil’s biggest talents. He is very fast—both physically but also mentally—and has an excellent left foot.”

Although Liverpool currently have several exceptional young players, nothing compares to the thrill of bringing in a great Brazilian prospect.

Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers in the world to develop a young prospect into a world class player. It is going to be an exciting move for the fans if it can materialise.

Given that players of this caliber typically wind up in Spain or further abroad, Liverpool will have pulled off a tremendous coup if they manage to get him.

The Brazilian market is getting more and more high-yielding, therefore the Reds would be wise to sign Guilherme.