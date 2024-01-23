Liverpool prepared to offer €45 million for 25-year-old midfield target

Liverpool are keen on signing the Dutch international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

A report from Tutto Atalanta claims that the 25-year-old midfielder has emerged as a prime target for the Premier League club and they are now preparing a substantial offer to sign him.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder and Koopmeiners could play the anchor role for them. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with the Italian club.

The Reds are willing to offer €45 million for the midfielder but a move is highly unlikely in January. It seems that Liverpool might have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the Dutch international.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will certainly be a tempting proposition for the player and he will be attracted to the idea of competing in English football.

In addition to that, he would get to play alongside his international teammates Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Liverpool are currently pushing for the Premier League title and it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way. They are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

They will need more depth and quality in the side in order to fight for major trophies consistently and Koopmeiners should prove to be a quality acquisition.