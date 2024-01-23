Former Bayern Munich defender Lothar Matthaus has slammed the German’s recent transfer activity.

The Bundesliga giants have been one of Europe’s busiest clubs over the last two windows. Although Harry Kane’s move from Spurs will be viewed as a top deal, landing Eric Dier on a loan-transfer from the same club has not gone down too well with Matthaus.

Criticising the Bavarians’ ambition, Matthaus, who represented the club 410 times throughout his career, has slammed the signing of Dier due to the Englishman being far from a ‘key player’ in London.

“Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements? Eric Dier wasn’t necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently,” Matthaus said, quoted by GOAL.

“I remember Uli Hoeness (Bayern’s honorary president) once saying that, ‘We won’t be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs’. The latest transfer looks different.”

And going on to throw Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier into the same bracket following the full-back’s recent links, Matthaus said: “Kieran Trippier would be a similar case. That’s not Bayern Munich for me.

“Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Aleksander Pavlovic sat out against Bremen and wasn’t substituted. When he did play, he was always outstanding. Bayern Munich have very good youth players and Christoph Freund (Bayern’s sporting director) is responsible for that. He has a good network.”

He added: “In the summer it was said, ‘We can let Pavard and Stanisic go and get someone else instead’, and then they didn’t get anyone else. As a result, they’ve got problems at right-back and in the centre. They thought, ‘We’ll manage that’. No, they reacted too late. The team can’t find itself.”

Although heavily linked, Trippier’s future has yet to be decided. The 33-year-old, along with Newcastle’s hierarchy, according to recent reports, including this one from Christian Falk, is expected to make a final decision within the next 24 hours.