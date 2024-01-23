Man City emerging as favourites for exciting 11-goal La Liga ace

Though they’ve already lost three Premier League games this season, if Man City were to win their game in hand over leaders, Liverpool, they’d be just two points behind the Reds ahead of the business end of the campaign.

We’ve seen many times before how Pep Guardiola can motivate his players in the second half of the season to ensure that they hit top form just at the right time.

That they’ve managed to get to their current position without being able to use talisman, Kevin de Bruyne, until the past couple of weeks tells us much about the strength in depth that the Cityzens have.

Part of their success is down to stellar recruitment. Buying the right players at the right price and for specific positions, rather than trying to shoehorn big names into the squad for the sake of it.

According to the Daily Star (h/t Fichajes), City have set their sights on Girona’s brilliant Brazilian winger, Savinho.

His 11 goals this season have helped the Catalan side to the summit of La Liga and, if they continue their current form, a maiden Spanish top-flight title is surely within their grasp.

Given that City Group own Girona, there’s every chance that the 19-year-old could be plying his trade at the Etihad Stadium from the start of the 2024/25 season.