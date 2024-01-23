Man City make petty Berrada decision as 46-year-old gets ready for new era at rivals United

The mark of a great football club is the class with which they do business, the values that they work by and the manner in which their staff, players and supporters are treated.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United are three Premier League clubs that have long been seen as exemplars in this respect.

Not only do the players on the field work to a certain code befitting of such grand footballing institutions, but everyone behind the scenes too should all be going out of their way to uphold the good name of the football club.

Man City are, perhaps, not there yet but aspire to be, though one recent decision they’ve made could be described as a little petty.

Their Chief Football Operations Officer is leaving the club to join arch rivals, Man United, as their new Chief Executive.

The move is thought to be quite the coup for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group who are just a couple of weeks away from being fully ratified as part owners of the club, with total control of the football side of the business.

Perhaps it’s put noses across town out of joint, because as Sky Sports report, City have now put Berrada on gardening leave until the end of the current season.

It’s believed to be because club chiefs wanted to avoid any potential leaks but still comes across as a little unnecessary.