Man United set sights on 34-year-old manager as possible Erik Ten Hag replacement

Manchester United have endured a poor season so far.

The Red Devils, who came into this campaign off the back of a Carabao Cup win over Newcastle in last year’s final, were expected to kick on and challenge for silverware again.

However, that hasn’t been the case with manager Erik Ten Hag flattering to deceive.

Already out of the Carabao Cup, as well as sent crashing out of the Champions League at the competition’s group stage, it goes without saying that the club’s season once again hinges on making the Premier League’s top four — and currently 11 points off Aston Villa in fourth, there are no guarantees they’ll even be able to achieve that.

Consequently, following INEOS’ recent successful 25 per cent stake in the club, many changes are expected. Incoming CEO Omar Berrada has already been poached from rivals Manchester City with the next big change likely to be the manager.

And according to a recent report from TeamTalk, one name high on the club’s new board’s wishlist is Nice manager Francesco Farioli.

The 34-year-old Italian will be out of contract at the end of next season, and failure to extend his deal in Ligue 1, would see United able to waive the majority of his compensation clause.

During his time managing Nice, Farioli, who took charge in the summer of 2023, has amassed an average points tally per game of 2.05 — not bad.