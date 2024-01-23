Man United to recoup £100m on Sancho and Antony as four high-profile stars likely to leave

Both Jadon Sancho and Antony haven’t lived up to expectations at Man United with the former already making a loan move to Borussia Dortmund to end his Old Trafford hell.

Erik ten Hag certainly ended up with egg on his face as far as the latter was concerned. Antony is the club’s second most expensive signing in history after Paul Pogba (90Min), but has never delivered performances of a level that would justify the significant financial outlay.

Whether it’s alleged off-field misdemeanours or the pressure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Antony has never looked like being the right fit, and that’s on ten Hag.

The Standard are reporting that both the Brazilian and Sancho are being offered to the Saudi Pro League, and whilst any deals are unlikely to complete until the summer, United are looking for £50m for each player.

If they were able to land such a fee, it would soften the blow a little, after a combined £155m was spent on hiring them in the first place.

The Standard also report that Casemiro and Raphael Varane are expected to leave, saving United a considerable amount in salary.

Capology note that the pair are United’s current highest earners, with Casemiro on £350k per week and Varane on £340k.