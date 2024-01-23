Manchester United winger Antony is being linked with Saudi Pro League clubs, but Fabrizio Romano says he’s not aware of anything concrete happening on that front right now.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano clarified the situation surrounding Antony, saying we’ll have to see if anything materialises in the coming days, but with nothing of note to report at the moment.

The Brazil international has proven a major flop since joining Man Utd from Ajax, despite previously looking like such an exciting young talent at his former club.

Still only 23, it could be that Antony could still turn his career around, but it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if United felt it was worth trying to offload him soon after a total lack of impact at Old Trafford.

Romano, however, has played down talk of a move to Saudi Arabia, and also denies that MUFC have offered him to anyone else.

“Some fans have asked me about stories involving Antony being offered to Saudi clubs. We had similar reports about Brazil in the recent past, which were denied. Same with these ones,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of United offering Antony to any other clubs, and don’t have concrete info on Antony leaving now. Let’s see if bids will come in the next weeks or in the summer, but it’s very quiet so far.”