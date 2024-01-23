Exclusive: Man United’s three main transfer targets as key days ahead for new directors to join

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have three main transfer targets in defence as they make a centre-back signing a priority for later in 2024, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils are unlikely to make a big splash in the market this January as they formalise plans to revamp their recruitment team, but sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that this could be nearing a positive conclusion with the appointments of both Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell.

Later in the year, we could see Man Utd enter the market for a significant signing in defence, with three big names under consideration – Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, and Matthijs de Ligt.

Todibo has been monitored closely for some time and there had even been speculation about a move happening this January, though it has long looked clear that Nice were not prepared to sell the France international in the middle of the season.

Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United?

MUFC are maintaining positive contacts with Nice now in order to put themselves in a good position for the summer, but any talks happening now seem unlikely to lead to anything happening this January.

Silva, meanwhile, continues to impress a host of Europe’s top clubs at Benfica, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be showing the strongest interest, though United are there as well.

Finally, De Ligt is unsettled at Bayern Munich and it could be that he’d be open to reuniting with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

In terms of this January, Anthony Martial is one name who could leave in the final days of the window, but it seems increasingly likely he’ll move on a free in the summer as his wages are proving an obstacle now.

