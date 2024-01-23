Manchester United keen on former Tottenham star to replace £80 million man

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in former Tottenham and current Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards.

After a promising first season at Old Trafford for Erik ten Hag which saw his side finish third and lift silverware, many tipped Manchester United as potential title challengers before the beginning of the season.

But just over the halfway mark, they currently sit in seventh place and are out of all European competitions.

This poor form has led to a lot of criticism being thrown at the Dutch manager with his perceived failings in the transfer market a big sticking point.

The most frequently mentioned has been the major outlay on his former player Antony who has had an underwhelming time at the club since signing last season.

According to reports from Football Transfers via TeamTalk, the club are keeping an eye on Sporting Lisbon winger, Edwards, as a potential replacement.

The 25-year-old has the versatility to play on either side of the attack as well as a traditional attacking midfielder, grabbing six goals and five assists for the Portuguese side so far this campaign.

The report claims that a deal could be done for around the £30 million mark although they will have to wait until the summer transfer window.