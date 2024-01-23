(Video) Marco Silva says ‘fully focused’ Fulham prepared for cup semi-final vs. Liverpool

Marco Silva has issued a determined message ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

Despite falling behind in the first leg following a first-half strike from Willian, Liverpool, thanks to two second-half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo, went on to win the tie 2-1.

However, despite Jurgen Klopp’s men being the semi-final’s overwhelming favourites, Silva has assured fans the Cottagers are ‘fully focused’ on causing an upset.

“Our focus really is on the next one,” the Portuguese tactician told reporters.

“It’s going to be so so important for us. We’re talking about a semi-final; a chance to play a final at Wembley.”

Chelsea and Middlesbrough will square off at Stamford Bridge tonight with the away team carrying an unlikely 1-0 lead on aggregate.

Although the Blues will be hoping to overturn their first-leg defeat, there will be huge confidence from Michael Carrick’s side they can become the first team to book their place in this season’s showpiece final on 25 February.

