Mason Greenwood could make incredible move to European giants as deal is ‘edging closer’

Mason Greenwood is reportedly getting closer to a potential move to European giants Barcelona in the summer.

The English forward is currently on loan at Spanish side, Getafe, after he was told that he would no longer be playing for Manchester United in the summer.

Greenwood has scored three goals and provided four assists in La Liga so far and has caught the attention of several sides.

According to a report from the Sun, the 21-year-old is ‘edging closer’ to a summer move to Barcelona.

The report claims that Greenwood told his advisor that a move to the Catalan club would be a ‘dream move’ with the club hoping to seal a deal in June.

“Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement.” A source told the Sun.

“Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break.

Several other La Liga clubs were reportedly interested in the 21-year-old but it seems that Barcelona are now leading the race for the forward.