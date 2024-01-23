The former Liverpool striker believes that Darwin Nunez has the ability to take over from Mohamed Salah if the winger does leave.

After a summer transfer window filled with rumours about the Egyptian’s potential departure to the Saudi Pro-League, Liverpool fans will expect more of the same at the end of this season.

Salah has been incredible since signing for the club and will no doubt go down as one of the league’s all-time best, which makes the dilemma of replacing him even harder.

There is only a handful of players that could match his output currently in the world and none of them will be easy to acquire.

But former striker, Owen, believes that Nunez has the ability to step up and fill the Egyptian’s shoes.

“When you think of Liverpool for the future, it’s obviously not going to be with [Mohamed] Salah forever so somebody’s going to have to step up,” he said on talkSPORT.

“This guy [Núñez] is probably the one guy in the team that’s got the scope to be able to do that, I see him developing into an absolute force in the Premier League.”

The Uruguayan has already amassed seven goals and six assists in the Premier League this season, proving that he has the all-round game needed from a Salah replacement.