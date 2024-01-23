Middlesbrough reject second offer from Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers

Middlesbrough are standing firm in their valuation of attacker Morgan Rogers.

That’s according to Sky Sports News’ Keith Downie, who claims the Championship side have rejected a second, and improved, offer from Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough rebuff two offers from Aston Villa for forward Morgan Rogers.

Boro value him significantly higher than bids lodged & do not want to sell #UTB #Boro https://t.co/sxoT9SksO5 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 23, 2024

On the lookout for an understudy to the likes of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby, Unai Emery is thought to be targeting a new forward before the end of the window.

And Rogers, 21, fits the Spaniard’s criteria — having scored six goals and registered nine assists already, it is clear the 21-year-old is enjoying an excellent campaign; both collectively and individually.

However, from Boro’s point of view, with that kind of head-turning form naturally comes unwanted attention, and although the number 10 still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, there is now a possibility Michael Carrick loses one of his most valuable players.

Now rejecting two offers from Villa, Boro will brace themselves for one final attempt. Whether or not the club’s determination to keep hold of Rogers outweighs the probable financial incentives remains to be seen though.