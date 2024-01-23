Middlesbrough reject second offer from Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa FC Middlesbrough FC
Posted by

Middlesbrough are standing firm in their valuation of attacker Morgan Rogers.

That’s according to Sky Sports News’ Keith Downie, who claims the Championship side have rejected a second, and improved, offer from Aston Villa.

On the lookout for an understudy to the likes of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby, Unai Emery is thought to be targeting a new forward before the end of the window.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man United’s three main transfer targets as key days ahead for new directors to join
Tottenham issue interesting response to first Saudi offer for important 25-year-old ace
Newcastle are considering a move for 20-year old striker, who is also a Chelsea and Man United target

And Rogers, 21, fits the Spaniard’s criteria — having scored six goals and registered nine assists already, it is clear the 21-year-old is enjoying an excellent campaign; both collectively and individually.

However, from Boro’s point of view, with that kind of head-turning form naturally comes unwanted attention, and although the number 10 still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, there is now a possibility Michael Carrick loses one of his most valuable players.

Now rejecting two offers from Villa, Boro will brace themselves for one final attempt. Whether or not the club’s determination to keep hold of Rogers outweighs the probable financial incentives remains to be seen though.

More Stories Morgan Rogers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.