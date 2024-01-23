More issues for ten Hag as two Man United deals under threat

No sooner has Erik ten Hag been able to rid himself of the Jadon Sancho problem, than the Man United manager has been handed two more transfer issues to sort out.

The Dutchman has overseen a very poor 2023/24 season for the Red Devils, not helped by injuries to key players.

Currently in eighth place in the Premier League, United find themselves 11 points behind Aston Villa in the last Champions League spot.

At this point that has to be the minimum aim for the club if they can finally put a decent run of form together.

They might have to do so without the services of Omari Forson too, as the 19-year-old has yet to commit to a new contract according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet also note that Facundo Pellestri’s loan deal to Granada is in danger of collapsing as the Spanish club appear to be willing to only make a token payment towards his salary.

That represents a real issue for ten Hag as he was thought to be willing to allow Pellestri to leave as long as he had suitable cover in place.

With just over a week to go until the transfer window closes there’s plenty of time for things to change of course, and ten Hag might well be banking on it.