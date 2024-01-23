Newcastle are considering a move for 20-year old striker, who is also a Chelsea and Man United target

In the summer, Newcastle United may try to sign Benjamin Sesko to replace Callum Wilson.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle United are considering a summer transfer for Benjamin Sesko. Since joining RB Leipzig, the Austrian attacker has taken a backseat role, which may persuade him to join the Premier League in the summer.

In the forthcoming summer transfer window, the striker market will change as several elite Premier League teams search for a new center-forward. Chelsea will also make some big signings, while Arsenal, Manchester United and even Manchester City are all set to enter the market for a new No. 9.

Benjamin Sesko is one name that appears on a few elite clubs’ shortlists; Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the Austrian forward. Newcastle United looks to be making a move for the 20-year-old Bundesliga striker, while Arsenal are reportedly also mulling a move.

Sesko plays second fiddle to Lois Openda at RB Leipzig. It is said that the Bundesliga team is seeking a price of about €50 million for his departure, and the player seems to be in favor of joining the Premier League.

The Magpies believe the 20-year-old striker from the Bundesliga might replace Callum Wilson in the long run because Eddie Howe wants his team to have a younger average age. Sesko’s arrival may lead to fierce competition between him and Alexander Isak for the striker’s spot.

After Saudi based takeover in 2022, the Magpies are regarded as one of the richest clubs; nevertheless, FFP has prevented them from making big purchases. As a matter of fact, there are rumours that Newcastle United would need to let go of a couple of their big names in order to balance their books.

It remains to be seen if their current circumstances improve by the summer window. However, it seems likely that Newcastle United would seek to pursue a big striker signing in the upcoming transfer window, as Sesko may be among the top candidates on a protracted shortlist.