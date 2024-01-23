Newcastle plotting shock Spurs transfer hijack as Eddie Howe eyes Miguel Almiron replacement

Newcastle United are reportedly discussing the possibility of hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s proposed move for Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa.

Recent reports have revealed how the Lilywhites are in ‘pole position’ to land the 18-year-old before agreeing to immediately loan him back to Brugge for the remainder of the season.

However, while spending the second half of the campaign in Belgium remains the teenager’s preference, according to a recent report from Football Insider, Newcastle are set to enter the race following speculation Miguel Almiron could join Al-Shabab.

The Paraguay international, according to reports on Tuesday morning, has agreed personal terms with the Saudi-based club. Newcastle still need to agree to a transfer fee, but should the 28-year-old swap Europe for the Middle East, Eddie Howe is believed to have identified Nusa as the winger’s ideal long-term replacement.

Although Spurs still look favourites to sign the Norway-born attacker, Newcastle’s suspected emergence will almost certainly throw a spanner in the works, leaving Daniel Levy fearing a repeat of 2022’s winter transfer saga which saw Luis Diaz change his mind and join Liverpool at the last minute.