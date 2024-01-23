Newcastle not keen on losing player with third best PL assist record in 23/24

It’s not been the best season for Newcastle United despite some obvious high points.

Any supporter that was at St. James’ Park to see the Magpies dismantle Paris Saint-Germain will be able to say to the grandchildren ‘I was there.’ It was one of those nights.

However, the club’s extensive injury list put paid to their hopes of a long run in the Champions League, a competition that they found themselves back in for the first time in over 20 years.

It’s also arguably a major factor in why Newcastle are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, some 14 points off the Champions League qualification places at present.

Though it’s not impossible for the club to have a late run to the top four, it would be difficult given current form and an ongoing injury list that sees them still without 10 players according to Premier Injuries.

With that in mind, Sky Sports report that the club are loathe to lose Kieran Trippier, who they also note has the third best assist record in the Premier League during 2023/24.

The 33-year-old would, apparently, like to move to Bayern Munich who remain interested in his services, and who is available for a knockdown £11m-£12m according to the outlet.

The Bundesliga outfit’s pursuit of Nordi Mukiele might yet see Trippier remain on Tyneside, and that would surely be a best case scenario for Eddie Howe et al.