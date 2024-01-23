Newcastle reach agreement to sign Manchester City star

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign midfielder Alfie Harrison on a permanent deal.

After a disappointing first half to their campaign, Newcastle supporters would’ve been counting down the days until the January window to bring in some much-needed reinforcements to help ease their injury crisis.

But due to financial regulations, this has made any major incoming’s very unrealistic, as things stand currently.

However, according to transfer expert David Ornstein, the club has reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign their academy talent, Harrison.

🚨 EXCL: Newcastle reach agreement with Man City to sign midfield talent Alfie Harrison for undisclosed fee. 18yo to undergo medical in coming days before signing long-term contract. #NUFC pursuit centred on clear path towards 1st team @TheAthleticFC #MCFC https://t.co/2jqjZZwbb9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 23, 2024

The 18-year-old is set to undergo his medical in the ‘coming days’ and will sign for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has impressed for City’s under-18 Premier League team, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in only eight games.

Newcastle supporters will hope that he can replicate the success of fellow City academy stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer as they look to get their season back on track.